From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

One of the priests at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo which was attacked on Sunday, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi said the attack on the church was planned by the bandits before being executed as members of the church were not aware of their presence in the church till the attack was carried out.

He said those who escaped locked themselves inside a room in the church for minutes and left after the attackers had finished their devilish work.

The cleric said suspected terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end and a good number of worshippers were killed, while many sustained injuries.

He said those injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo where they are still receiving treatment.

He said “We were about to round off the service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”

“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital,” he explained.