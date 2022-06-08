From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), Mr. Miguel Moratinos, has urged all governments to support the implementation of plan of action to safeguard religious sites to keep worshippers safe.

He made the appeal in the light of the attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, during the Pentecost Mass on Sunday.

The UN representative, in a statement, yesterday, called for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace.

He recalled the UN plan of action to safeguard religious sites, developed by UNAOC, and appealed on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation.

He also invited the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC’s global call to action #forSafeWorship to contribute to celebrate the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history and traditions.

In the same vein, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Guterres described the attack as heinous.Attacks on places of worship are “abhorrent”, he said, urging the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible to justice.

Sequel to the attack, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has reaffirmed its commitment to rid the country and the region of terrorism.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns the dastardly act in all its ramifications and expresses profound sympathy with the government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the families of victims of the terror attack. It prays for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured. The Commission reiterates its solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and re-affirms its commitment in working together, to rid the nation and the West Africa region of the evils of terrorism,” ECOWAS said.

•Nigeria heading to anarchy –CAN

Benue State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Apken Leva, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Tyav, said recent attacks, abductions and killings in the country were a clear indication that the country is heading towards anarchy.

He said Nigerian leaders have lost focus and no longer in firm grip of the glaring challenges of the country, particularly the security challenges. He said the attacks and killings in the last one month alone have exposed how incapable Nigerian leaders are.

He said the continued killings of Nigerians in whatever guise with only mere political statements from the presidency would no longer be tolerated as Nigerians want action and not rhetorics from their leaders.

•Ahmadiyya deploys members to donate blood

The Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Nigeria (MKAN), male youth wing of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, has deployed its members to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, to donate blood to victims.

Its National President, Abdurroqib Akinyemi, at a news conference to herald the sect’s 48th national conference yesterday, in Offa, Kwara said the moment they heard about the incident, its members in Ondo State were mobilised. “Four members donated blood on Sunday, nine were there on Monday, some members went there today (yesterday) again, and we will continue to support the victims in whatever capacity we can while we also continue to support them with prayers,” Akinyemi said.

•Enugu PDP guber candidate tasks security agencies

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah has charged security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to justice.

“The shooting was horrific, barbaric and repugnant to all the values we hold dear as a society. My heart goes out to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade, the entire Catholic Community, victims of the shooting and those that lost their beloved ones. It is my hope that the law enforcement agencies will do all that is humanly possible to apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

•Nigeria’s existence in dire need of renegotiation -YOV Foremost Yoruba diaspora organisation,Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has insisted that the only solution to the myriads of challenges bedeviling Nigeria is to embrace regionalism as it is the best option to accommodate the yearnings of all ethnic nationalities or review the country existence through renegotiation.

Rising from its annual conference held yesterday via zoom,YOV in a Communique maintained that the situation in the country depends on the will of the people to put their destiny in their own hand, insisting that the apex Yoruba diaspora group will not fall for the bumpy traps of detractors in its determination to seek liberation of Yoruba race.

It claimed the attack on the Catholic church, killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and a Catholic priest in Abuja were signs of imminent war and urged all Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the diaspora to be prepared.

In his address, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also global convener of the group said the nation’s multifaceted problems can only be solved through regionalism.

In his lecture, Ogbeni Olanrewaju Hassan Arowojede highlighted the various problems of the country, and said the proponents of Yoruba nation have a duty to forge ahead in their resolve to achieve the dream.

Ogbeni Olumide Okunmade urged all members of the coalition to embrace unity and work towards correcting the ills of the past.

