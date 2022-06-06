From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Death toll in the Sunday’s attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State has risen.

A visit to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and St Lious Catholic hospital, Owo where the victims who sustained injuries are receiving medical treatment shows that more victims of the attack have given up the ghost.

It was learnt that more than 10 victims who were rushed to the hospital died between Sunday night and Monday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

The Bishop, Catholic diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade confirmed that some other victims of the tragic incident have died.

Bishop Arogundade who berated the Federal Government on its stance on security, said the government was not doing enough on the issue of security in the country.

The Catholic priest who did not give accurate figure or the casualties involved in the incident said “we are still counting the number of the victims involved in the incident. Some people died between Sunday night and Monday morning.”

“We are mourning in Ondo diocese. What happened in Owo was unexpected and unfortunate. We have never experienced this kind of ugly and devilish incident. I want to appeal to the government to do more on the issue of security in the country. The situation is appalling,” he said.

He said the church where the incident happened was one of the biggest parishes of the Catholic Church in Ondo State with 1200 seater capacity.

Also, it was learnt that some victims of the attack who are recuperating are in need of blood.

Workers of the Federal Medical Centre and Saint Louis Hospital where the dead and the injured were taken to said a total of 35 people were brought in dead.

It was gathered that more deaths were recorded as those who sustained injuries died hours after the incident due to shortage of blood.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had earlier made similar appeal to well spirited people, saying that many of the victims are in dare need of blood to recover.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Monday paid condolence visit to the Catholic Bishop of Ondo diocese over the Sunday’s killing at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The two Governors mourned the killing of the worshipers and assured that the killers will be brought to justice in no distant time.

