From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that his government will not go against the verdict of court on the position of the state Chief judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde said he will continue to respect court order on any issue relating to his administration.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last week ruled that Governor Akeredolu lacks the powers to remove Justice Akeredolu as the Chief Judge of the state.

The lead counsel to Justice Akeredolu, Mr. Jubrin Okutepa, (SAN) had alleged that the state government’s reaction to the ruling on the alleged plan to remove the CJ from office was “contemptuous”.

The statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary reads “This statement by the CJ’s lead counsel did not come to the Governor as a surprise. Only people who understand the import of the Government statements would refrain from blunders.

“Moreover, Governor Akeredolu recognizes the profundity of civility. Nevertheless, he also understands that civility is not common. He, however, takes no offense in the outburst of the lead counsel.

“Governor Akeredolu challenges Mr. Okutepa to feel free to approach the court if he truly finds the reaction “contemptuous”, he added.