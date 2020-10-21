Ondo government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, said the closure became expedient as a result of the dimension the protest has assumed.

“The governor has directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 are closed for the meantime from 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure safety of our students and staff.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

“Any inconvenience is regretted, while the state government would ensure resumption of our schools as soon as possible,” he added.