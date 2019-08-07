Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Government has lifted the curfew earlier imposed on two warring communities of Araromi-Obu and Ikale in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced this in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in Akure, yesterday.

The governor directed that the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the two communities be relaxed forthwith.

About seven persons have died in a communal clash between the two communities, while scores of people sustained injuries.

The communal clash, which was occasioned by land dispute between the two neighbouring communities, prompted the state government to set up a commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances surrounding the age-long dispute.

However, Governor Akeredolu announced that the new curfew regime will henceforth, be dusk to dawn; from 6pm-6am until further notice.

The governor has also directed the release of all those arrested and detained by the police in the wake of the crisis.

The directive, according to the statement, affects only those whose arrest have no direct bearing and connection with crimes associated with the violence which claimed lives and property in the area.