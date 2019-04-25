Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some communities in Ondo State are demanding creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from the state government.

Traditional rulers and eminent indigenes of four communities, under the aegis of Irekari community, comprising Idoani, Afo, Idogun and Imeri visited Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, where they submitted a memorandum to the state government.

Akeredolu had earlier inaugurated an 11-man committee for the creation of the new LCDAs, led by Mr. Lanke Odogiyan. The Irekari traditional rulers was led by the Alani of Idoani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye, Alafo of Afo, Oba S. A. Egunjobi, Onidogun of Idogun, Oba Ekundayo Bakare and Onimeri of Imeri, Oba B. A. Adeniran with scores of Irekari indigenes.

Addressing reporters before the submission of the memorandum, Oba Olutoye recalled that on June 20, 2011, he presented the same address, in his capacity as the head of prominent indigenes of Irekari community and chairman, Conference of Traditional Rulers in Ose Local Government Area, but no success till now and added that agitation for self-governance, for Irekari Native Authority was formally endorsed in 1949 by traditional rulers in the communities.