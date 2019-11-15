Oke Agbe Akoko in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency in Ondo State stood still recently when the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers visited the community for a reception in honour of a member of the House. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Gbajabiamila was at the St. George’s Primary School venue of the event with about 80 other members.

Members of Ondo State House of Assembly were led to the event by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun. The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale. The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin and the State Women Leader of APC also attended the reception.

Traditional rulers in Akoko also graced the event, along with Chief Olusola Oke, Taofeek Abdulsalam, Ife Oyedele, Kayode Ajulo and other important personalities.

In his speech, Gbajabuamila congratulated the people of Akoko North East and West Constituency for having such a man as Tunji-Ojo representing them. He thanked them for the continuous support by the people of Ondo State for APC.

He said: “I congratulate Ondo State. It is the only state at the National Assembly that all the members elected, irrespective of party affiliation, are appointed into committee leadership, either as chairman of committees or deputy chairman. This is not a coincidence, but a design because of the total support given to us by Ondo State during the House leadership election.”

Gbajabiamila particularly commended Tunji-Ojo for his uncommon support during the leadership election of the House.

“Tunji-Ojo played a major role in the success of the House leadership election. He formed the First Timers Legislative Forum and served as its Chairman.

“We all envy Tunji-Ojo seeing that he is using the NDDC to construct a ten kilometre-road in Okeagbe. I have never had the opportunity of constructing such number of kilometres of road in my 18 years in the House. He is a worthy son who has been doing Ondo State proud. Tunji-Ojo has never come to my office for personal reasons. He is always coming to discuss issues that concern Ondo State,” Gbajabiamila said.

He described Tunji-Ojo as a very good member of the House, adding that his commitment was responsible for the large number of lawmakers from the National Assembly that attended the Civic Reception. He also expressed optimism that Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency would become far better in the next four years going by the sterling performance of Tunji-Ojo.

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), numbering 500, later decamped to the APC at the event. They were received by the Mr Adetimehin, who handed them over to the Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale who represented Governor Akeredolu at the event.