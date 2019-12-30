Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Over 200 Fulani herdsmen were have been chased away from Ajowa-Akoko, a community in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The herdsmen had made attempts to settle in the town but for the resilience of the residents who trouped out in their numbers to chase them away.

The youths of the town who were angered by the influx of the herdsmen into the town and mobilised against their action said the coming of the Fulani posed serious dangers to the peace of the town.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Clement Omoola Jimoh, said that the coming of such large number of persons suspected to be herdsmen who were over 200 was an embarrassment to the community which and could threaten the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

The monarch revealed that it took the intervention of traditional rulers, as well as security agents to prevail on the youths not to take the laws into their hands over the issue.

He decried the way the herdsmen stormed the town, saying their actions brought a lot of suspicions.

The chairman of Ajowa Akoko Development Association, Mr Bakare Ajayi, said the town is a link to the North, needs a lot of caution.

The spokesperson for the herdsmen who identified himself as Issa Ahmed disclosed that some indigenes took money from them before they decided to settle there.

He emphasised that there was no way they could have travelled down to the community without contacting anyone.

Confirming the development, the Area Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police for Ikare-Akoko, Mr Razak Rauf stated that the police had started investigating the matter.