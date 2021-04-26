From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The three kidnapped construction workers on Ikaram-Akunu Akoko road area have regained their freedom.

The trio who spent four days in the den of their captors, regained their freedom on Sunday night.

However, it cannot be confirmed if ransom was paid before they were set free.

The three construction workers have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical treatment.

A member of staff of the construction company confirmed the release of the three kidnapped victims to newsmen.

The construction workers were arrested last week while working on the road.

The kidnappers of the three persons had earlier demanded for #20million ransom.