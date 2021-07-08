From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate court sitting in Akure, the state capital, has sentenced a woman, Mrs Toyin Olusa, to one year imprisonment for causing the death of her husband, Mr Adeyinka Olusa.

Adeyinka Olusa, a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, Akure, died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2017.

The death of the deceased was said to have generated controversy between the widow and the relatives of the deceased.

The widow was accused of pouring hot water on the sick husband, which allegedly aggravated the sickness and later resulted in his death.

Toyin was said to have poured the hot water on the deceased to revive him when he became unconscious during the illness.

The hot water was said to have caused severe burns on the body of the deceased, which eventually resulted in his death.

The widow was, thereafter, arrested by the husband’s family and charged to court.

She was arraigned before the court on one count-charge of assault, occasioning harm.

The prosecutor had told the court that the defendant deliberately poured hot water on the deceased, causing him severe bodily harm, particularly, in his mouth, chest, hands, thighs and legs.

The defendant, however, pleaded with the court to be lenient with her, insisting that she did not kill her husband.

In her judgement, the magistrate, Mrs Ruth Olomilua, sentenced the widow to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N200,000.

