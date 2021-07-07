From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate court sitting in Akure , the state capital has sentenced a woman, Mrs Toyin Olusa to one year imprisonment for causing the death of her husband, Mr Adeyinka Olusa.

Adeyinka Olusa, a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, Akure died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017.

The death of the deceased was said to have generated controversy between the widow and the relatives of the deceased.

The widow was accused of pouring hot water on the sick husband which allegedly aggravated the sickness and later resulted to his death.

Toyin was said to have poured the hot water on the deceased to revive him when he became unconscious during the illness.

The hot water was said to have caused severe burnt on the body of the deceased, which eventually resulted into his death .

The widow was thereafter arrested by the husband’s family and charged to court.

She was arraigned before the court on one count-charge of assault occasioning harm .

The offence committed was contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

The prosecutor had told the court that the defendant deliberately poured hot water on the deceased causing him severe bodily harm, particularly in his mouth, chest, hands, thighs and legs.

However the defendant said she did not commit the offence, saying she poured the hot tea on the deceased to revive him when he was unconscious.

After series of arguments form the prosecuting counsel and the defence counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori and Mr Shola Agunloye respectively, the court held that the defendant committed the offence, saying the prosecutor was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

The defendant however pleaded with the court to be linent with her, insisting that she did not kill her husband.

In her judgement, the magistrate, Mrs Ruth Olomilua sentenced the widow to one year year imprisonment with an option of fine of N200,000.

She said “The prosecutor had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant is guilty of the offence. The defendant is hereby sentenced to one imprisonment with an option of fine of N200,.000.”