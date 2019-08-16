Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday ordered Sunday Awolola, a soldier, who allegedly raped a 300 level student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko to be

remanded in prison custody for two weeks ago.

Awolola, a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigeria Army, Akure, was alleged to have raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko road when she was returning

from her school.

The randy soldier was said to have since been dismissed from the service of the Nigeria Army after which he was handed over to the police for prosecution.

The suspect, aged 33 was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape. According to the prosecutor, Mr. Adeoye Adesegun, the accused person “committed an offence Contrary to section 357 and punishable under

section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The prosecutor also told the court that the case file had been transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

He also prayed the court to remand the accused person in the prison custody pending the outcome of the DPP’s legal advice on the matter.

But the defence counsel, Mr Kayode Ikotun disagreed with the prosecutor as he asked the court to grant the accused person bail to enable him to take care of his health challenge pending the next adjournment.

He pleaded that sending the accused person to prison custody might aggravate his (accused) already deteriorated health condition.

However, the magistrate, Mr Mayomi Olanipekun granted the application of the prosecutor as he ruled that Awolola should be remanded in prison custody pending the time the legal advice of the DPP would be ready.

He adjourned the case till November 15, 2019.