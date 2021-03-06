From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two herdsmen, Babuga Mallam aged and Manu Abubakar aged have been ordered to be remanded in the correctional centre for alleged killing of a farmer, Adebayo Festus aged.

The suspects who were 28 and 18 years old respectively, allegedly connived together to kill Adebayo who was aged 51 inside his farm.

The two accused persons were said to have committed the offence at about 2pm on February 5, 2021 at Ajowa-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

READ ALSO: N’Delta group commends PANDEF over appointment of Bina, Attah, Diete-Spiff

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo told the court that the offence committed by the duo contravened sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

She urged the court to remand the accused persons pending the outcome of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Presiding Magistrate, N. Aduroja remanded the accused persons at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of DPP advice.

The case was later adjourned to April 4, 2021 for mentioning.