Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has thrown out a motion seeking to stop the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi from contesting today’s primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presiding Judge, Justice Adegbehingbe threw out the motion exparte filed by a member of the party and asked him to serve necessary parties instead of applying for motion exparte.

A member of the PDP, Mr Olopele Timi had through his counsel, Akpofiweii Anthony sought the disqualification of the deputy governor over allegation of forged certificate.

Olopele is seeking an order of the court to disqualify Ajayi from participating in the primary election of the PDP.

He averred that Hon. Ajayi has breached the code of conduct for public officers and he should therefore be banned from holding any public office for a period of 10 years.

The experte motion brought before the court was instituted with originating summon that was dated July 17, 2020 with suit number AK/45M/2020.

The claimant averred that the deputy governor has consistently acted in breach of Section 1, 5th Schedule, Part 1 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers

Also, he hinged the prayer for the disqualification ofAjayi on the deputy governor’s breach of the provisions of the regulations of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Act, Cap W4 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The deputy governor had said that the facts and issues in the matter are the same as the case already adjudicated upon by the Court of Appeal in a case with appeal number: CA/B/EPT/330A/2008 between him (then Member of the National Assembly) and Olubukola Ebietomiye of the Democratic Peoples Alliance, (DPA) in 2007, wherein the Appellant was absolved of any wrong doing.

Also, he said the same matter was adjudicated upon in a suit between Olukayode Ijifusi versus Agboola Ajayi without suit number: FCT/CV/1261/2020 Before Justice Adeniyi and again he was vindicated.

In dismissing the motion exparte, Justice Adegbehingbe fixed the hearing of the substantive suit for July 30.