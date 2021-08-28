The Ondo state inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, on Friday, in Akure sensitised members of public on the need to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, the Chairman of the Committee and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences(UNIMED), Ondo, said it was worrisome that the public had relaxed in adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Fatusi said that the overall assessment by the committee showed that the compliance level to COVID-19 precautionary measures by residents was unsatisfactory.