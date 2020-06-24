Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A new twist was on Wednesday introduced into the crisis between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi as the police escort of the latter was withdrawn.

The Deputy Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo alleged that the state commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami ordered the withdrawal of his police escort.

Ajayi lamented that the police commissioner has through his action put the lives of members of his family and staff in danger.

He said “this is the same Commissioner of Police that took us hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that the Deputy Governor enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him vulnerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of State Security Service should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible,” he added