Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari will today visit Ondo State to commission some projects executed by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

The president, who will be received by Governor Akeredolu, will commission a flyover on Benin-Ore Expressway and the industrial park in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to accompany the president to the state.

Besides, the six governors of the South West states, members of the Federal Executive Council from the region and members of the National Assembly from Ondo State are expected to join the president

The commissioning exercise is part of activities to mark the third year anniversary of the Akeredolu’s administration.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu has approved today be declared a public holiday in honour of President Buhari.

He said the public holiday became necessary for the state to welcome the president in a grand style.

The governor thanked God for the journey thus far even as he enjoined all to take advantage of the period to participate fully in activities lined up for the anniversary celebrations.

Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said all arrangements have been concluded to give the president a rousing welcome