Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow visit Ondo State to commission some projects executed by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu administration.

The President, who will be received by Governor Akeredolu, will commission the flyover bridge constructed on the Benin-Ore express road and the industrial park in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The national leader or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also expected to accompany the President on the visit.

The six governors of the South-West, southwestern members of the Federal Executive Council and members of the National Assembly from Ondo State are also expected to join the President

The commissioning is part of activities to mark the third-year anniversary of the Akeredolu administration.

Meanwhile, Mr Akeredolu has approved that Tuesday be declared a public holiday in honour of the President’s visit.

He said the public holiday is necessary for the state to welcome the President in a grand style.

Mr Akeredolu expressed appreciation to God for the course of his administration, even as he enjoined all to take advantage of the period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the celebrations.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said all arrangements have been concluded to give Mr Buhari a rousing welcome.