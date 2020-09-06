Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has criticised the presentation of vehicles to members of the state House of Assembly by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He berated Akeredolu for excluding nine lawmakers from the presentation of the 2020 Model SUV KIA Sportage as official cars for the lawmakers. Ajayi alleged that the nine lawmakers who refused to sign his impeachment notice were only those excluded from the gesture.

The Deputy Governor, who spoke through his media aide, Allen Sowore, described the gesture as a selective treatment. “Presenting official vehicles to only members of the House who are loyal to the governor and leaving out nine who refused to sign impeachment process of the deputy governor is the lowest political strategy,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu had presented new official cars to the lawmakers with a pledge to continue to serve the people of the state.