From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State government has returned 42 persons of Hausa extraction who recently relocated to the state from the north.

The state government said the mission of the affected persons was not know, hence, its decision to return them to their states of origin.

While parading the Hausa youths in Akure, the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the men claimed they came for security training at a private firm in the state.

However, he stated that the explanation provided by the concerned Hausa indigenes was not satisfactory to the state government.

He said: “These men and women were first sighted in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state, on Thursday. Their arrival created unnecessary tension and apprehension among many residents of the community.

“These people, who came from Jigawa and Kano states, were said to have come for a mission unknown to the state government. Their agent was said to have invited them for a special training.”

The Amotekun commander said after interrogating them, they could not give satisfactory answers about their mission.

He said the people will be escorted by his men to the state boundary for onward movement to their various states of origin.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donland Ojogo, said the action of the state government was meant to ensure that they return safely to their states.

He said the state government would continue to ensure that people whose mission is not clear are not allowed to stay in the state.