Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has declared that he would not resign from office despite calls by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his resignation.

He described the news in the social media that he is set to resign as false, saying he will not resign for any reason.

The Deputy Govenor in a statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore said the news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information.

He also noted that the news is a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor’s forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.

The statement reads “The Deputy Governor was elected together with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu by the good people of Ondo State in 2016. That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February, 2021.

“The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the Governor to remove his deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.

“The people of Ondo State who voted for Agboola Ajayi as Deputy Governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

“Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people’s mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him,” he added.

It would be recalled that Governor Akeredolu who was re-elected for a second term had since been calling for the resignation of his deputy.