Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi has dragged the State House of Assembly to court.

The Deputy Governor is seeking an order of the court to prevent the state House of Assembly from impeaching him from office.

Anxiety had mounted in the state over the weekend that the House of Assembly may any moment begin the impeachment process of the Deputy Governor having defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The House had resumed yesterday after days of recess occasioned by fear of COVID 19, but could not hold plenary.

However, the Deputy Governor has through his counsel Mr I Olatoke filed the suit seeking to stop the impeachment process and enforce his fundamental right of association.

Also joined in the state of suit are the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun.

The Deputy Governor said he has the right to retain his position despite his defection to the PDP.