Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has formally dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and joined the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The formal declaration which was done at his home town of Kobiri in Ese-odo Local Government Area of the state brought to an end speculations concerning his defection to the PDP.

There had been a frosty relationship between Ajayi and his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over his ambition to contest the governorship election as against the wish of Akeredolu who is also nursing a second term ambition.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Babatope Okeowo, who confirmed that Ajayi had joined the PDP, however dispelled rumours that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has endorsed him as the party’s candidate for the October governorship election in the state.

He said those behind the rumours are agents of government trying to create enmities among members of the PDP.

Okeowo said “the Deputy Governor who has just resigned his membership of the APC and picked the membership card of PDP is aware that the PDP has not imposed candidate on the party in Ondo State and the party is also not interested in imposition of candidates for elections.”

He said the Deputy Governor will go to the primary with other qualified members of the PDP, who have shown interest in the governorship ticket of the party.

“As a democrat, Ajayi will not subscribe to any imposition of candidate and would not do anything to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that attracted him to the PDP,” he streesed.

He appealed to PDP members to be wary of those spreading wicked rumours that can lead to crisis in the party.