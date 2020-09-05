Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has criticised the presentation of vehicles to members of the state House of Assembly by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He criticised Akeredolu for excluding nine lawmakers from the presentation of the 2020 Model SUV KIA Sportage as official cars for the lawmakers.

The deputy governor alleged that the nine lawmakers who refused to sign his impeachment notice were only those excluded from the gesture.

Ajayi who spoke through his media aide, Allen Sowore faulted the Governor’s position, describing it as selective treatment.

He said “ Presenting official vehicles to only members of the House who are loyal to the governor and leaving out nine who refused to sign impeachment process of the deputy governor is the lowest political strategy.”

Governor Akeredolu had presented new official cars to the lawmakers with a pledge to continue to serve the people of the state.

While presenting the vehicles to the state legislators at the Government House in Akure, Akeredolu said his administration though constrained by the dwindling resources accruing to the state at the time will continue to keep to its promises.

He said “What matters to me is that when we make promises we keep them. It is not for political reasons. We have been on this car issue for a while and luckily, it came today just before the flag off. Nobody is doing it for political reason. This is an improvement on what we had last.”