By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi has again raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to impeach him.

The Deputy Governor alleged that Governor Akeredolu was hell-bent at ensuring that he is impeached and removed from office at all costs.

Ajayi said his office has credible information about this new plan.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, urged the public to be wary of the plot to remove him from office.

The statement reads:

‘On October 20 2020, the Office of Ondo State Deputy Governor did raise an alarm about plans by Governor Akeredolu and his allies to forge resignation letter of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi on a prepared resignation letter.

‘To this end, the Governor, on Monday, 23rd November 2020 sacked the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye inelegantly for his stand against Illegality and iniquity.

‘Today, Mr Governor has clandestinely orchestrated the announcement of the removal of the Deputy Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Hon Ogundeji Iroju without any due process.

‘All these are premeditated efforts to circumvent the institutions of state and usurp the powers of both the legislative and judiciary arms of government to pave way for the illegal removal of the Deputy Governor,’ he added.