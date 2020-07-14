Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A religious organisation, the World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in Africa, has advised the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to resign from his position “to allow peace reign in the state”.

A spokesperson of the organisation, Bishop Seun Adeoye, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, expressed dismay at the current political imbroglio in the state.

‘Since both the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy got into office through a joint ticket and same political platform, the best thing Ajayi should do since parting way with the governor and his former party is to put up his resignation,’ Bishop Adeoye said in the statement.

‘We wish to advise Ondo State Deputy Governor to allow peace to reign in the state. He should be grateful to Governor Akeredolu for picking him to run and govern the state with him.

‘As a Christian, he should be quite aware of the word of God as stated in Proverbs 17 verse 13 which says that: “If a man pays back evil for good, evil will never leave his house”.

‘Since he has broken camp with his boss and benefactor, he should complete the cycle by leaving the government honourably. Playing the spoiler’s game and heating the polity the way the Deputy Governor is doing it now is ungodly.

‘We advise him as a child of God to tow the path of honour by promptly resigning his deputy governorship position and pursue the path of peace.

‘His exit from the position and current executive cannot block the plan of God for his life. We urge the deputy governor to let peace reign in the state.

‘The people of Ondo State also deserve to live in peace. We wish His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State all the very best in his future endeavour and advise him to practise politics with the fear of God.’