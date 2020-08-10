Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi as a desperate politician who is hellbent at becoming the Governor of the state at all cost.

Reacting to the defection of Ajayi from PDP to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Mr Kennedy Ikantu Peretei said his actions have shown how desperate he is to rule the state.

However, he said Ajayi’s exit from the PDP has no effect on the prospects of the party in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

He said “The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party through an online publication. As a party, we have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

‘Ajayi joined our party on 22nd June, 2020 and participated at the governorship primaries having received waver from the national secretariat of the party.

“He has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party. He also proved that he is desperate to become the governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his good will with this decision.

“However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October 10 governorship election. The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming governorship election with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede,” he added.