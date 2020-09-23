Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected political thugs are reported to have attacked on Tuesday night the campaign office of the Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The security personnel attached to the secretariat, Mr Gbenga Olayoriju, said the thugs who were five in number came in an All Progressive Congress (APC) branded vehicle and destroyed the party’s billboards and other valuables at the premises.

Olayoriju said the suspected thugs who came in the night shot sporadically into the air to scare anybody who dared to challenge them.

He said the suspected political thugs used guns and other weapons to destroy the billboard in front of the campaign office and threatened to kill him and his colleagues if they make any attempt to stop them from carrying out their actions.

The Director General of Ajayi’s campaign organisation, Dr Kola Ademujimi, who confirmed the incident, said attacks on campaign offices of the candidate have become worrisome in recent time.

Apart from the attack at the campaign office in Akure, Ademujimi said political thugs had also attacked ZLP members in Idanre.

‘The thugs are threatening the lives and properties of members of ZLP and those of other parties in various parts of the State,’ he said.

‘They destroyed chairs, tables and inflicted injuries on our supporters at their ward meeting in Ile-Oluji yesterday.

‘They also destroyed Agboola Ajayi’s’s bill boards at our campaign office in Akure. They destroyed our flags and posters in Idanre. They attacked leaders of another party during their Local Government meeting in Owo yesterday. I think they are out to cause mayhem even before the October governorship election in Ondo State.’

Ademujimi called on authorities to live up to expectations before the opposition parties are forced to act in self-defence.