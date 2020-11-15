Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Iroju Ogundeji, has raised the alarm over the failure of the leadership of the assembly to pay his six months salary arrears and other legitimate entitlements.

Ogundeji, who took to his Facebook wall to express his displeasure at the development, wondered why his entitlements were not paid despite the court order declaring his suspension as illegal.

The lawmaker and two other members of the House were suspended during the wake of the Deputy Governor’s foiled impeachment.

He said that it was wrong for the house leadership to withhold his salaries and legitimate entitlements.

He said: “I will remain who I am, no matter whose ox is gored. I will not join multitudes to do evil. I shall continue to maintain my untainted person.

“No amount of inducement, intimidation, threat and oppression would change my conscience.

“My six months salaries and legitimate entitlements are withheld by the power that be, despite court order declaring their action illegal, null and void and unconstitutional. I know that the battle is of the Lord.”