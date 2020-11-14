Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deputy Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Iroju Ogundeji has raised the alarm over the failure of the leadership of the assembly to pay his six month salaries and other legitimate entitlements.

Ogundeji who took to his facebook page to express his displeasure at the development, wondered why his entitlements were not paid despite the court order declaring his suspension illegal

Ogundeji and two other members of the House were suspended during the wake of the Deputy Governor’s foiled impeachment.

He said it was wrong for the house leadership to withhold his salaries and legitimate entitlements.

He said, “I will remain who I am, no matter whose ox is gored. I will not join multitudes to do evil. I shall continue to maintain my untainted person.

“No amount of inducement, intimidation, threat and oppression would change my conscience.

“My six months salaries and legitimate entitlements are withheld by the power that be, despite court order declaring their action illegal, null and void and unconstitutional. I know that the battle is of the Lord,” he added.