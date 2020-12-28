From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A yet to be identified person was on Sunday killed in a road accident involving the vehicle of a serving Deputy Inspector General of Police along Akure-Ondo expressway in Bolorunduro, headquarters of Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Sun gathered that the DIG, whose identity has not been revealed, was not in the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep involved in the accident but some of his aides were reportedly in the car.

A source said a public transport motorcyclist was hit on the road by the jeep and was said to have died instantly while the jeep swerved off the road.

The source indicated that ‘the DIG was in Lagos and he sent his ‘boys’ to go and bring the jeep from Akure but the vehicle had an accident on the way to Lagos.’

Ondo State Police Command spokesman Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro has confirmed the account.