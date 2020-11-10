Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State have commenced an indefinite strike to press home the demand for unpaid salaries.

The doctors had last week embarked on a three- day warning strike to draw the government’s attention to the need to settle over four months salary arrears.

The doctors said they took the decision to launch the indefinite strike at the end of a meeting held in Akure, yesterday, as the state government had failed to address their demands.

Patients receiving treatment at the hospital may be forced to move to other hospitals as a result of the industrial action by the doctors.