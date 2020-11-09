Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo State have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The doctors had last week embarked on a three- day warning strike to call government attention to their plights.

The doctors said they took the decision to go an indefinite strike at the end of a meeting held in Akure yesterday.

They added that the decision became imperative because the state government failed to address their demands.

The doctors lamented that they are being owed four months salary arrears by the state government.

Patients receiving medical treatment at the hospital may be forced to move to other hospital as a result of the development.