Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Resident doctors at the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure, have begun a warning strike over four months of unpaid salaries

The doctors, who marched to the office of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital threatened to embark on an indefinite strike by next Monday should government fail to accede to their demands.

Spokesman for the doctors, Dr. Taiwo Olagbe, decried the non-payment of salaries to doctors even as he appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the state government to settle their unpaid salaries.

Addressing the aggrieved doctors, Physician in Charge of the hospital, Dr. Adesina Adetan said government was doing everything to ensure that doctors salaries were moved into the mainstream system.

He appealed to the striking doctors to go back to work.