National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), Ondo State branch has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government, ahead of its planned industrial action.

This is contained in a statement by the association’s Chairman, Aina Oluwafemi, after the branch’s emergency meeting in Akure, yesterday.

NAGGMDP is an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“Government had, through official statement, social media, and circular to relevant government agencies, announced the approval for immediate implementation, the payment of the 50 percent basic salary as special COVID-19 hazard allowances, for all health workers, three months in the first instance.

“Government failed to implement the said pronouncements when the May salary was paid.

“Rather, doctors observed that their salaries were slashed in May. As much as 2.5 percent of their consolidated basic salary was removed for reasons best known to the state government,” the doctors said.

The association said its members were disappointed, perplexed and in distraught as to why the government could subject them to such treatment.

“To this end, the state executive of our association had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to tell us why we have to part with 2.5 percent of our basic salaries and the unsolicited deduction be refunded with immediate effect,” the association said.