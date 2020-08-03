Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ondo State have suspended the over one-month-old industrial action embarked upon to press home their demands.

The doctors who are in the employment of the state government had withdrawan their services from government hospitals since 24th June, 2020 following unpaid allowances.

According to a statement issued by the state chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Oluwafemi Aina, the strike was suspended after government acceded to some of their demands

The union which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) thanked the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredou and his team for extending the gains of its withdrawal of services to other health workers.

The doctors however implored the state government to address the some other demands which include immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for all doctors who are part of the frontline health care providers in the state.

The doctors also demand for immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities of the already begun deductions of doctorss’ salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the State’s public service.

Besides, the doctors demand for the payment of the remaining Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowances and payment of arrears of the Minimum Wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries which other non Health Public Servants in the state have been enjoying since January 2020.

They assured the state government that members of the association will continue to discharge their duties with passion henceforth.