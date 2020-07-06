Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) in Ondo State has directed its members to withdraw their services from the state’s Infectious Disease Centre with immediate effect.

The association said the directive became imperative due to government’s failure to meet their demands.

The union had last month withdrawn the services of its members working in the employ of the state government following government failure to accede to their demands.

The NAGGMDP Secretary in the state, Dr Olasakinju TJ, said government’s intervention has so far lacked a ‘human face’.

‘We had through the congress directed that our members who are the COVID-19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, to continue to work till Thursday morning, 2nd July 2020 in the interest of the general public and particularly confirmation of the COVID-19 Status of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

‘It is, however, imperative that our members be withdrawn from services immediately (from midnight of 6th July 2020) due to lack of human face expected from the government. We are pained to have been made to do as such,’ the statement read.