Sheikh AbdulHakeem Yayi-Akorede, Chief Imam of Akure, Ondo State, has urged all politicians to embrace peace before, during and after the forthcoming governorship primary election

Yayi-Akorede made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Akure on Sunday as the political parties prepared for primary elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state will hold the governorship primary elections on Monday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 22 respectively while governorship election holds Oct. 10 in the state.

According to him, all aspirants and their followers must shun any act that can be inimical to the peaceful coexistence of the people living in state.

The cleric said that the contestants should have it at the back of their mind that only one person would emerge from the contests, saying that all of them could not be winners.

“The whole nation is watching us in Ondo State. Let’s do it in a peaceful manner.

“The overall winner at the end of the game should have the humility and courage to invite other contestants for cooperation and collaboration.

“So that the state can peacefully move on with developments which we all desire after the governorship contest,” Yayi-Akorede said. (NAN)