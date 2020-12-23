From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, says that he will claim his mandate at the election’s petition tribunal.

Jegede spoke in Akure at the inauguration of the party’s reconstructed secretariat which was burned down by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

One of the party governorship aspirants, Godday Erewa, had rebuilt the new party secretariat.

Jegede expressed confidence that he would become the Governor of the state, saying ‘all evidence before the election petition tribunal was enough to send the APC government away from the Alagbaka Government House.’

The PDP candidate that the Governor and his party, the APC, are ‘jittery and we shall take over soon.’

Reacting, the APC said Jegede’s boast was a mere daydream, saying the party will remain in government.

The party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro, said the case presented by Jegede at the tribunal lacks merit and is not substantial enough to give him victory.

He urged the PDP and its candidate to wait for the tribunal gives its verdict.