Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The elections petition tribunal for the National Assembly and state House of Assembly in Ondo State has commenced sitting.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Nuhu Adi, in his inaugural speech, assured the people of the state of fairness, promising that the panel would work without bias.

He said the tribunal would strive to get the truth of all the matters that may be brought before it, adding that members of the tribunal would work with an open mind to accomplish their assignment.

“Our watchword is efficiency, transparency, and attainment of justice through the hallmark of electoral dispute resolution,” he stressed.

The chairman cautioned parties involved to remain within their allotted time for the presentation of their cases.

He said that any ploy by counsels to waste the time of the tribunal by asking irrelevant questions during cross-examination of witnesses shall not be tolerated.

Adi disclosed that hearing of petitions shall be on a daily basis including public holidays in order to meet up with the 180 days stipulated for the sitting.

Speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola

Olawoye, assured of maximum co-operation of all the legal teams involved in the matter.