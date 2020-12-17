From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State governorship election petition tribunal has fixed January 12, 2020 as date to begin proper hearing on the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Jegede is challenging the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar Abubarkar announced the date while reading the report of the pre-trial hearing yesterday at the Ondo state High Court, venue of the tribunal sitting.

The report indicated that sitting will hold from Monday to Saturday by 9:30am to 5.00pm except on public holidays.

All the counsel in the petition agreed with the contents of the Pre-Trial report but pleaded that the number of representation pegged at five should be increased to 10.

The Tribunal at its last sitting had dismissed the petitions filled by the Action Alliance (AA) and All Peoples Party (APP) against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the pretrial stage for non-compliance to 2020 electoral act as amended.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up around the Ondo State High Court complex, venue of the sitting yesterday.

Men of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ((NSCEC), Department of State Services (DSS) flooded the venue.