From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Soji Oladunmoye, a driver of Sola Oke, one of the counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, was yesterday attacked by thugs.

Oladunmoye was allegedly attacked by members of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) shortly after the inaugural sitting of the governorship election petitions tribunal.

The State High Court, Akure, venue of the tribunal sitting was filled to the brim with politicians and lawyers in attendance.

However, the quick arrival of the military at the venue of the tribunal prevented the situation from snowballing into pandemonium.

It was gathered that other security agents teamed up with the soldiers to arrest the situation.

Jegede had challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in the governorship election held on October 10.

The PDP candidate is asking the tribunal to declare him the duly elected governor of the state.