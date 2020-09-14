Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has faulted the claim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the campaign of the party could not take off because of lack of fund.

Ajayi said the people of the state would not vote for the party and candidate with fattest purse but the man who put their welfare in his heart.

The APC had said the campaign of the deputy governor and that of ZLP could not take off because of lack of fund.

But, the deputy governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Allen Sowore, said the APC sponsored writeup was meant to discourage ZLP supporters and the people.

He said: “The greatest resources required in a democratic adventure like this are: clear sense of mission, grace of God, and the unalloyed support and goodwill of the people. Interestingly, Ajayi has these critical ingredients at his disposal in abundance.”

Ajayi said he has weathered the storm and conspiracy against him so far because of grace of God and the goodwill of the people.

“The Agboola Ajayi campaign Organisation and ZLP wish to reassure our supporters, followers and particularly the electorate in Ondo State that all logistics, strategies and resources required to win the October 10 governorship election in favour of the people’s agenda are available and will be deployed without hindrance.

“The APC and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have become so desperate because of the imminent defeat staring at them.

“Ondo people and the public should be rest assured that all the shenanigans and chicanery of Akeredolu and APC would bring them nothing but failure and shame because the people have already taken the right decision to break free from the imposed hardship and economic quagmire orchestrated by the bad policies of the governor and his co-adventurers in government.

“The ongoing bazaar and waste of public fund and resources by Akeredolu in the name of campaign is a mockery of the suffering people of Ondo State, the unpaid higher institution workers in the state and Ondo South senatorial district people that have been in total darkness since Akeredolu came to power is unacceptable.

“Akeredolu’s present spending habit which gives an impression that Ondo State is his personal fiefdom shall be questioned at the right time. The people shall speak on October 10 through their votes,” he said.