From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has asked the police to prevail on the former state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to return government vehicles in his possession.

In a letter addressed to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, the state government said Mr Ajayi was still holding on to four government vehicles despite leaving office almost two months ago.

Mr Odebowale noted that all entreaties to the former deputy governor to return the vehicles for the use of the incumbent deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, were rebuffed by MrcAjayi.

The letter reads: