Forum of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Ondo State House of Assembly has submitted a draft bill for a referendum aimed at giving legal backing for the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

Messrs Tadema Yemi and Adebusoye Niyi, in a statement, said the submitted draft bill was against the backdrop of recent collaborations between governors of the South West states in the area of security.

“We have forwarded a letter to the Assembly Speaker, David Oloyelogun, in which we, the PDP former Legislators Forum, urged that the draft bill be tabled and debated at a conference of speakers of the South West states.

“In addition, we urged that each of the state Houses of Assembly in the geopolitical zone should expedite action in passing the bill into law.

“We equally urged that each of the governors of Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun states, should be encouraged to give expeditious assent to the bill in order to bring the DAWN to reality,” the forum said.