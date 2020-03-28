Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Ondo State government to probe the Saturday’s explosion in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in a statement said “Afenifere expresses our heartfelt sympathy with the government and people of Ondo State over the explosion that occurred on Akure-Owo road.

“All accounts so far indicate that the explosion occurred from a possible fire incident from a vehicle that was carrying explosives through the state.

“Though the identities of the movers have not yet been known, the police have claimed they were escorting the ordinances when they noticed some challenge.

“While we have nothing to contradict the stated accounts yet, we demand an inquiry into this disaster in accordance with Ordinance and Firearm Acts to be able to determine the type of ordinances that exploded.

“The inquiry should be able to ascertain the identities of those transporting the ordinances, the origin of the ordinances, who assigned the escorting policemen and under what circumstance, where was the destination of the Improvised explosive devices.

“While we wait for answers, we must express our displeasure with the rate of explosions in Yoruba land in recent times.

First was the blast in Ekiti State in early February with investigation blaming it on “human error”.