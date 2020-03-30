Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tasked members of the Special Investigation Team to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the explosion that occurred at Ogbese near Akure, the Ondo State Capital on Friday, March 27.

Adamu have the order in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the investigation team would work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the nation’s leading research and development institution with sole repository of all geo-scientific data.

He said the agency had a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations. He said the examinations include; laboratory/forensic, geochemical analysis of rocks, minerals, water, sewage, soil samples and site investigations. Adamu expressed optimism that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion would be greatly enhanced.