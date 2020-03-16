Lukman Olabiyi

A 72-year- old farmer in Ondo State, Mr. Franklin Funmi Orunto, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), over the alleged professional misconduct by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie.

The petition dated February 14, written by lawyer to the farmer, Wale Omotosho, detailed the alleged unprofessional conducts of Adie with respect to enforcement of a court’s judgments in favour of the farmer. The lawyer alleged that Mr. Adie, collected N1.2 million from his client for the purpose of mobilizing his officers to enforce the court’s judgments, but failed to do so.

The two courts’ judgments were delivered by Justice S. A. Ajayi and Justice A. O. Odusola of the Ondo State High Court, respectively. The parties in the two suits marked HOK/23/1983 and HOK/74/2014, are: Chief Orunto against Omobuwa Akinmose ,and others, and China Railway Construction Company and others.

The petitioner alleged that there was no appeal filed against the two judgments seeking to be enforced. He stated that instead of Adie to release his men for the enforcement of the orders, he in turn worked against Chief Orunto by supporting those who the judgments were against.

However, Aide through the command, public relations officer, Tee Leo Ikoro, denied the allegations. He said that that there was no iota of truth in claims by the farmer.

Ikoro, said, “no officer in the command, not to talk of the Commissioner would descend so low in collecting money from the general public for the enforcement of court’s judgment.”