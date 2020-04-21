Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Farmers in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have cried out over oil spillage that has destroyed their farms.

Communities affected include Awoye, Muse, Gbakura, Akintola, Jero, Odopado, Oroto, Aiyetoro, Okeunla, Okupi and Ogundeje.

The farmers said the spillage was caused by exploration activities of an oil firm in the area.

Commissioner for Environment, Funso Esan, cautioned the communities against eating contaminated fishes from the river.

Esan said he would be visiting the communities today for first hand information on the incident.